The latest on the Orlando shooting

• The gunman, 29-year-old Omar Mateen, reportedly used a Samsung phone . Why does this matter? Android-powered phones often aren’t encrypted—which means authorities should be able to crack the phone more easily.

• Like President Obama, FBI director James Comey says there is no sign the shooting was carried out with instruction from outside the U.S. Comey says intelligence agencies are “highly confident that this killer was radicalized at least in part through the Internet.”

• Mateen was allegedly seen at Pulse—the nightclub where he opened fire—over a dozen times prior to the shooting.

• A GoFundMe campaign to support victims of the shooting has already raised well over $2.2 million.

• The New York Times is sprinkling its ongoing coverage of the shooting with vignettes from the friends and family of victims. Here’s a list of victims that is being updated as families are contacted.