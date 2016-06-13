Orlando shooter reportedly used a Samsung phone

The gunman in the Orlando shooting reportedly used an Android-powered Samsung phone, not an iPhone, reports The Hill .

That’s significant since cell phones running Google’s Android operating system are much less likely to have encryption turned on than iPhones, making it less likely the shooting will lead to a showdown between the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the phone’s manufacturer as after last year’s San Bernardino shooting.

FBI Director James Comey declined to comment on which phone the shooter used, but CBS News reports he used a Samsung phone, and he’s shown using one in some photos, according to The Hill.