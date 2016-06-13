Craig Federighi: 5 things you need to know about Apple’s software chief 

Craig Federighi, aka “Hair Force One,” was this year’s standout speaker at Apple’s WWDC conference, according to Fast Company readers. But little is known about Federighi, beyond the hair and the dad jokes. Here are the five things you need to know.

1. He is Apple’s first software chief in charge of both Mac and iOS. In October 2013, Federighi inherited the tough task of running both the Mac and iOS teams. According to a Wall Street Journal report, it wasn’t easy for Federighi to build consensus between engineers on both sides.

2. He makes fun of Apple. In 2014, he poked fun at Apple’s obsession with design. “Check out that trash can. That is a gorgeous trash can. You wouldn’t believe how much time we spend crafting a trash can,” he dead-panned on stage at WWDC.

3. He loves heavy metal. Federighi is a huge fan of the Canadian rock band Rush and has even name-dropped them on stage.

4. He worked for Steve Jobs at NeXT. After college, Federighi worked for Steve Jobs’ computing company NeXT before it was acquired by Apple. He joined Apple post-acquisition, but quickly jumped to software company Ariba. He was recruited back to Apple in 2009.

5. He wants to make coding cool. He told Mashable in 2015 that coding is “fundamental to literacy in the future.”