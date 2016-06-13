Apple makes new Swift Playgrounds coding tool for kids free

A new app called Swift Playgrounds is the “absolute best way to teach everyone to code,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference.

The app lets anyone with an iPad solve coding puzzles in a game-like environment, based on Apple’s Swift language, and grow to write more sophisticated code, like playful physics simulations, using a new specialized coding keyboard. The tool will be available in the App Store for free this fall.

“We believe coding should be a required subject in all schools,” Cook said.