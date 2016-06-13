Apple’s new iOS Messages is competition for Facebook

One of the biggest pre-WWDC rumors was a doozy: Apple was going to announce a version of its iMessage messaging platform for Android , making the company a full-blown participant in the messaging-app wars. The keynote is winding down, and no such announcement has happened.

Even so, the new version of Messages for iOS that Apple showed off looks like a strategic move: The company is turning the app into a platform for third-party apps and services. That’s exactly what Facebook has done to its Messenger, following in the mode of China’s WeChat. And it means that Apple and Facebook are competing on a major tech front in a way that’s never happened before.