The one downer at WWDC: AppleTV

The only presentation that didn’t excite the crowd here at WWDC was Eddy Cue’s Apple TV moment. There are some cool developments, like getting Sling on the platform. But nothing Cue announced moves the TV device closer to a full replacement for your existing system.
This is a nut Apple has struggled with for years. That’s in large part because the existing players in the system—cable companies, broadcasters, other video streamers, Amazon Prime and more—are difficult as hell to manage. Consumers would love a single-source TV content provider, but Apple didn’t move us closer to that goal today.