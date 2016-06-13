Apple harnesses “differential privacy” to learn from users while preserving privacy

Apple is taking privacy seriously, the company said at WWDC, using end-to-end encryption whenever possible and doing as much artificial intelligence processing as possible on individual users’ devices.

But sometimes, Apple wants to learn from users about how they’re using apps—like if certain words are becoming more popular and should appear in autocomplete options. To do this without compromising privacy, the company is turning to a technique called “differential privacy,” which hashes and samples data and introduces a certain amount of randomness to make it hard to extract individual users’ information.