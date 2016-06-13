Apple Music gets a design overhaul and more playlists

As rumored , Apple announced a significant redesign of its Apple Music app onstage at WWDC today. The app introduces a more intuitive layout and design language and tries to clarify some of the confusion between Apple’s subscription library and your own music by adding a “Downloaded Music” menu option. Also as expected, the under-utilized “Connect” tab, where fans could subscribe to updates from artists, has been demoted from the app’s main navigation.

In an onstage demo, Apple Music marketing exec Bozoma Saint John showed off the new design, along with an increased focused on Apple’s editorial curation in the form of new, time-sensitive playlists. The app’s design also gives greater visual emphasis to playlists and personalization.

Apple Music now has 15 million paid subscribers, the company announced, saying that it’s the fastest-growing music app of its kind. Apple Music was launched last June.