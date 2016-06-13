Apple Watch matches Android Wear with new Scribble input method

A few weeks ago Google announced a new handwriting input method for Android Wear, the OS that runs wearables. Now Apple has matched Android. The new Scribble feature lets you write letters on the Watch screen, and the letters fade away once you write them so there’s room to go onto the next one. It even does other languages, like Chinese.
