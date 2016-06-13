Photos are a perfect playground for Apple AI

As personal technology enters an era when artificial intelligence is key to new experiences, it’s easy to worry that the proposition doesn’t play to Apple’s traditional strengths. Or even that the company’s emphasis on privacy could leave it disinterested in using its customers’ information to make its services better.
That’s still something to be worried about. But at the WWDC keynote, software chief Craig Federighi showed off new photo-related features in iOS 10 that are smarter about stuff like grouping related photos using technologies such as facial recognition and other hints. Photos benefit a lot from AI and are probably slightly less subject to privacy concerns than some aspects of personal data. It’s good to see Apple dive in.