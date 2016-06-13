The most hilarious tweets from WWDC (so far)

Let’s take a moment to honor the most hilarious tweets from Apple’s big annual event, WWDC. I’ll be monitoring #WWDC on Twitter so keep ’em coming!
On the messages update:
Make somebody feel really special by proposing via text. #WWDC2016
— Kieran Ferris-Bureau (@kieranfb) June 13, 2016
On the (failed) attempt at getting the audience to rap:
Bless this woman for trying to instill rhythm in an auditorium full of people who are developers. #WWDC2016
— Lisa Schmeiser (@lschmeiser) June 13, 2016
Watching an entire room of developers trying to clap on 2 and 4 may be the greatest and most horrifying thing I’ve ever seen. #WWDC2016
— Carlos Whittaker (@loswhit) June 13, 2016
On Siri, which just opened up to developers:
Siri, break up with my boyfriend. #WWDC2016
— Cali Pitchel (@calipitchel) June 13, 2016
Me: Siri, how many engineers dedicated their lives to preventing the wallpaper on my iphone from darkening? Siri: (weeping) #WWDC2016
— Chris O’Brien (@obrien) June 13, 2016
On the hype-filled marketing:
We’re getting rid of "OS Ten" that name is so outdated…
…15 mins later…
…please welcome "iOS Ten"! #WWDC2016
— M.G. Siegler (@mgsiegler) June 13, 2016
iOS is older than your kids. #WWDC2016
— Ben (Kenobi) Parr (@benparr) June 13, 2016
“Continuity is like magic”. If magic is your phone ringing in 10 places, I guess so. #WWDC2016
— Matthew Bischoff (@mb) June 13, 2016
On software chief Craig Federighi’s (aka “Hair Force One) dad jokes:
Siri arrives on the Mac. Cue gentle lols. #WWDC2016 pic.twitter.com/EpQC9hRcfF
— Tim Bradshaw (@tim) June 13, 2016
I want Craig Federighi to present/sell hair products. #WWDC2016
— Akshay Bakshi (@AgentAkki) June 13, 2016
If you’re in need of some good dad jokes this Father’s Day, watch Craig Federighi’s #WWDC2016 presentation for inspiration.
— Mark Milian (@markmilian) June 13, 2016