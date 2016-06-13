Find a restaurant, book a reservation, request a car, pay for it, and see when it will arrive—all without leaving Maps

The newest version of Apple’s iOS Maps app will include integrations with third-party apps like Uber and OpenTable, to let you do thinks like order a car or reserve a restaurant table directly from the Maps app, the company announced at its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday.

The new Maps will also include enhanced driving directions, with live traffic and automatic zoom in and out based on traffic speeds. It will also proactively highlight local offerings like food and gas station options, showing the distance to each, with the option to view Maps on a car’s instrument panel.