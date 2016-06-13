Siri for Mac can search the web, play music, send messages

Siri is finally coming to the Mac. As part of the new Mac OS desktop operating system, Apple is adding Siri voice control to the desktop.

In an onstage demo at WWDC today, Apple software engineering VP Craig Federighi showed off desktop voice control features like nuanced search for local files, Web search, controlling music with Siri and using Siri to compose and send messages using your voice. Siri for Mac also allows easy dragging and dropping from the Siri sidebar to whatever you’re working on.

Federighi also announced that Apple is opening up Siri to third party developers on iOS, so there’s likely much more voice functionality on the way.