The Apple “experience” is getting bigger and, yes, better

It’s clear that a theme of this year’s WWDC is how ownership of many Apple devices makes your life better. So a new feature on the Watch will automatically log you in to your Mac. You can now see all your stuff on your desktop on all your devices. Cut something from a doc on your Mac; it will be available on your iPad. Apple Pay is easy across many devices now.
This is called Continuity, which is an appropriate description of how Apple wants you to feel. From your storage to your TV to your phone to your Mac, you’ll be living in an Apple world. And another development that holds it al together is Siri on your Mac. It’s as if she’s your invisible, or imaginary, friend while you’re continuously moving through the Apple experience. No Echo in Apple world!