Soon, you’ll be able to use Apple Pay, the company’s mobile payment tool, to pay for online purchases made through your web browser, the company announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference.

You’ll be able to authenticate for online purchases using your iPhone or Apple Watch, similar to making an in-store purchase with the feature.

Despite a joking aside, you apparently won’t need to bring your Mac to the local coffeeshop in order to pay with Apple Pay.