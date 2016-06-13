The Apple TV gets single sign-in for streaming services

When Apple released the new version of its TV box last year, one of the things about it that screamed “this is not finished yet” was the fact that signing into streaming services such as Netflix involved typing in IDs and passwords character-by-character on the remote—not only a teeth-gnashing exercise, but a step backwards from most other boxes.

With the new version of tvOS, services honcho Eddy Cue just announced at WWDC, the company plans to make amends by offering something that sounds really cool: the ability to sign in just once and get access to many services without having to connect them individually.

The update will be available this fall.