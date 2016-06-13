Apple Watch adds smart emergency notifications 

Apple Watch has a new “SOS” feature that connects its users directly to emergency services. Users should hit and hold for three seconds to make a call to 911. The Apple Watch app will display its wearers’ medical ID card on their watch, which might include age and any severe allergies. That would come in particularly helpful if the user is unconscious when help arrives.

If users are traveling, the app will automatically place a call to the local emergency services number (it’s “999” in Britain, for example).

In recent months, rival wearable makers have popped up to offer a quick way to reach emergency care. This one, via serial health care entrepreneur Ryan Howard, sets off a chain reaction when its wearer starts experiencing cardiac issues.