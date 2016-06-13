Apple Watch adds workout features for wheelchair users

Apple Watch is getting workout-tracking features specifically designed for wheelchair users, the company announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference.
The company worked with the Lakeshore Foundation and Challenged Athletes Foundation to develop the features, which will include fitness tracking geared around wheelchair workouts and a “time to roll”—as opposed to “time to stand”—notification to tell wheelchairs users when to get some exercise while working, said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s director of fitness and health tech.