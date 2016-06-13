Tim Cook offers moment of silence for victims of Orlando shooting

Tim Cook addressed the Orlando massacre at the top of his keynote, which kicked off the Worldwide Developers Conference today:

I’d like to take a moment to talk about the tragedy that occurred yesterday in the land of Florida. We offer our deepest sympathies to everyone whose lives were touched by this violence: senseless, unconscionable act of terrorism and hate aimed at dividing and destroying. The Apple community is made up of people from all around the world—all different backgrounds, and all different points of view. We celebrate our diversity. We know that it makes us stronger and moves everyone forward.

Please rise and join us in a moment of silence to honor the victims and the people who loved them.