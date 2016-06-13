advertisement
The big challenge for Apple: managing complexity

By Rick Tetzeli1 minute Read

Tim Cook says there are four platforms that are key to Apple. That’s a sin of Apple’s increasing complexity. Four operating systems are much tougher to manage than one. But the developers here don’t seem to see that as a problem. They’re very excited, for example, about the speed with which watchOS opens.

