Is Apple on the verge of announcing a redesigned MacBook?

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

Maybe—but probably not, based on Apple Insider‘s intel. Apple is reportedly making some sort of change to the MacBook—most likely price tweaks or updated specs—in the near future. But Apple Insider says “a revamped, thinner MacBook Pro with a dynamic OLED touch bar and Touch ID fingerprint reader” is likely not coming down the pipeline just yet.

