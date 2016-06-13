WWDC: Will Apple talk about, AI, VR, AR, bots, personal assistants?

When it comes to many of the biggest storylines in tech this year, Apple has remained silent. Google, Microsoft, Facebook and others have talked a lot about artificial intelligence, virtual reality or augmented reality, bots, and various kinds of personal assistants.

Sure, Apple is known for hanging back and waiting for new technologies to develop before jumping in with its own products. It’s true that it’s probably too early to do any serious hand-wringing about Apple being so late to the party that it can’t catch up.

Still, today at WWDC, many of us are wondering if Apple will at least start to publicly talk about the technologies de jour, or announce tweaks in its software products that point toward those product categories as being part of Apple’s future. We’ll be able to answer that question at least in a couple of hours.