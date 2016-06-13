advertisement
Top U.S. security officials pull out of cybercrime talks to focus on Orlando shooting probe

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

In the wake of the mass shooting, Attorney General Loretta Lynch and Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson pulled out of the second U.S.-China High-Level Joint Dialogue on Cybercrime and Related Issues this week. The talks, which grew out of President Obama’s deal with Chinese president Xi Jinping last fall to crack down on intellectual property theft, will continue with lower-level officials, reports Politico Pro.

