New study: Black male doctors earn less than their white counterparts

This was a main result of a new study by Harvard Medical School and the University of Southern California. This inequity holds even when black and white physicians have the same high levels of education and do the same work.

Interestingly, it found that black and white female doctors earned roughly the same pay, however, their pay as women was considerably less than their male colleagues of either race.

…white male doctors had an adjusted median annual income of $253,042, compared with $188,230 for black male doctors, a statistically significant difference of $64,812. Meanwhile, white female doctors had an adjusted median annual income of $163,234, an amount that was not statistically different from the adjusted median annual income of $152,784 among black female doctors.

You can read more about the study’s methodology at Harvard Medical School’s blog.