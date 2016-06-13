Uber drivers can now ask for tips, so this company made them signs

In April, Uber clarified its tipping policy as part of a settlement with drivers in two class-action lawsuits : “The answer is no: Tips are not included nor are they expected on Uber,” the company wrote shortly later in an email to customers. Unlike its competitor Lyft, Uber has no in-app tipping function, but drivers, the settlement conceded, are allowed to solicit tips in their cars.

SherpaShare, a company that makes apps for workers on gig-work platforms such as Uber, offered to provide the sign for making this request. According to its co-founder, Ryder Pearce, more than 3,000 drivers have asked for one of its stickers, which read “tips are appreciated” (the first is free for members, additional copies cost $5). The stickers double as marketing for SherpaShare.

Drivers have debated how posting a sign such as SherpaShare’s stickers impacts business, with some reporting an increase in tips, and others worrying that asking for a tip may negatively impact the ratings that their passengers give them.