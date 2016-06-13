Microsoft to buy LinkedIn for $26.2 billion

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella just added LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner to his professional network in a big way. Nadella announced this morning that Microsoft has agreed to buy LinkedIn for $26.2 billion in cash, with the deal expected to close by the end of the year.

Since taking over the C-suite, Nadella has repositioned Microsoft as a “productivity and platform company for the mobile-first and cloud-first world.” LinkedIn, with its data on professional social graphs and recent investments in professional development (Weiner acquired learning platform Lynda.com for $1.1 billion last April), offers Microsoft a way to layer relationships and content over its existing productivity infrastructure.

[Photo: LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and LinkedIn cofounder and executive chairman Reid Hoffman]