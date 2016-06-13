Here’s how much extra a U.S.-made iPhone would cost

Donald Trump has said Apple should make more products in the U.S. But how much would Apple’s most popular product, the iPhone, cost if it were made here? MIT Technology Review has looked into the numbers under two scenarios:

The first scenario sees the iPhone only being assembled in the U.S., and not its parts being made here. MIT cites Syracuse University professor Jason Dedrick’s estimates that this would add $30-40 to the cost of an iPhone, but not due to labor costs, rather the increased cost of shipping the components from Asia to the U.S.

The second scenario sees the iPhone’s parts being made and assembled in the U.S. MIT looks at several different sources for their figures, but they come up with the sum of an iPhone costing at least $100 more if as many of the components as possible could be made and assembled in the US.

[Image: Apple]