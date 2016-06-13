Morning intelligence

• The biggest mass shooting in U.S. history claimed the lives of more than 50 people early Sunday morning, when Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old ISIS sympathizer, opened fire in a popular gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

• After months of back and forth, Walgreens has officially ended its partnership with Theranos, which means all 40 testing centers will be shuttered.

• At the Tonys last night, all four musical acting awards were given to people of color, a first for the awards show and a stark contrast to the Oscars.

• Coming up today: Apple kicks off WWDC, its annual developers conference, with a keynote at 1 p.m. ET. Here’s what to expect—and make sure to keep this page open to follow along as we cover the event.