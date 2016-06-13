The big winner at the Tonys last night was diversity

After the whitewashing of the Oscars in the last few years, it’s apparent the most coveted movie award in the world could learn something from the 70th annual Tony awards that took place last night. Host James Corden kicked off the show saying “Think of tonight as the Oscars, but with diversity,” and he wasn’t kidding. As the Entertainment Tonight notes, for the first time in Broadway history all four musical acting awards went to people of color.