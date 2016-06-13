The big winner at the Tonys last night was diversity

After the whitewashing of the Oscars in the last few years, it’s apparent the most coveted movie award in the world could learn something from the 70th annual Tony awards that took place last night. Host James Corden kicked off the show saying “Think of tonight as the Oscars, but with diversity,” and he wasn’t kidding. As the Entertainment Tonight notes, for the first time in Broadway history all four musical acting awards went to people of color.
For the first time in #TonyAwards history, all four musical acting awards have gone to people of color.
The Tonys: how you have diversity, hilarity, and entertainment without being gross. TAKE NOTE OTHER AWARDS SHOWS.
Oscars: please don’t bring up "diversity"
Tonys: WATCH POC AND LGBT PEOPLE OF ALL SIZES AND RELIGIONS SING AND DANCE & BE HAPPY #TonyAwards
Just think about how different the Tonys are from the Oscars. So much more diversity.
The amount of diversity on screen tonight really shows how far Broadway theatre has come. This is such a beautiful showcase of talent #Tonys
Really moved by the diversity of the nominated actors. Growing up, I never had role models who looked like me. It means everything. #Tonys
The Tonys are a shiny beacon of hope that inclusion, diversity and kindness do in fact succeed. One that we needed today.
