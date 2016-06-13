advertisement
President Obama finally gets a state of the art smartphone, but it doesn’t do much

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Obama was the first president ever to use a Blackberry in office, but in the seven and a half years he’s been in the White House Blackberry is no longer king of the smartphone. That’s why the president told Jimmy Fallon he was so excited when he found out he was finally being allowed to have a modern smartphone…only to be dismayed when he learned it’s been dumbed down considerably.

