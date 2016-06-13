Facebook activated Safety Check for the first time in the U.S. after Orlando shooting

The Safety Check feature allows people to see if their friends who are in the location of a major crisis are safe and also allows you to set your safety status if you are in the area. The shooting at the Orlando gay club Pulse is the first time the Safety Check feature has been activated for an event on US soil. Previously the feature was activated for the Nepal earthquakes, Hurricane Patricia, the November 2015 Paris terrorist attacks, and the March 2016 Brussels terrorist attacks, among other international crisis.