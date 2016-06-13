The latest updates on the Orlando nightclub shooting

It’s been a little more than 24 hours since Omar Mateen, 29, an American citizen who claimed allegiance to the Islamic State killed at least 50 people and injured 53 more at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. The attack is the worst mass shooting in American history. As news continues to break on the tragedy, here are the best sources for the latest updates:

• The New York Times has an excellent “What We Know and Don’t Know” hub summarizing the known facts.

• You can check to see if any of your Facebook friends were in the area of the shooting—and let your friends know you are safe—by using the Facebook Safety Check-in feature.

• The City of Orlando has set up a page listing the names of some of the known victims.

• Orlando ABC affiliate WFTV 9 has a page dedicated to the latest news about the shooting.

• CBS News has a detailed history of what is known about the alleged shooter, Omar Mateen.