Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony sonnet: “fill the world with music, love, and pride”

My wife’s the reason anything gets done

She nudges me towards promise by degrees

She is a perfect symphony of one

Our son is her most beautiful reprise

We chase the melodies that seem to find us until they’re finished songs and start to play

When senseless acts of tragedy remind us that nothing here is promised, not one day

The show is proof that history remembers

We live through times when hate and fear seem stronger

We rise and fall and light from dying embers

Remembrances that hope and love last longer

And love is love is love is love is love is love is love is love

Cannot be killed or swept aside

I sing Vanessa’s symphony

Eliza tells her story

Now fill the world with music, love, and pride