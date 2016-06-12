Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony sonnet: “fill the world with music, love, and pride”

After winning a Tony Award for best musical score, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda chose to read a sonnet for his acceptance speech—an emotional tribute to his family, as well as the victims of the mass shooting in Orlando.
My wife’s the reason anything gets done
She nudges me towards promise by degrees
She is a perfect symphony of one
Our son is her most beautiful reprise
We chase the melodies that seem to find us until they’re finished songs and start to play
When senseless acts of tragedy remind us that nothing here is promised, not one day
The show is proof that history remembers
We live through times when hate and fear seem stronger
We rise and fall and light from dying embers
Remembrances that hope and love last longer
And love is love is love is love is love is love is love is love
Cannot be killed or swept aside
I sing Vanessa’s symphony
Eliza tells her story
Now fill the world with music, love, and pride
