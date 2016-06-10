advertisement
Hackers broke past DeRay Mckesson’s two-factor verification protections by stealing his phone number

By Emily Price1 minute Read

A hacker was able to gain access to Deray Mckesson’s phone today just by knowing the last four digits of his Social Security number.

The hacker called Verizon and impersonated Mckesson and changed his SIM (where a user’s phone number is stored) to another phone. Once transferred, the hacker was able to bypass the two-factor authentication Mckesson had set up on his Twitter account (@deray), two email addresses, and his phone.

Since learning of the hack, Verizon has said it “has other safeguards in place” to prevent the same issue happening in the future.

About the author

Emily is a journalist based in San Francisco.

