Hackers broke past DeRay Mckesson’s two-factor verification protections by stealing his phone number

A hacker was able to gain access to Deray Mckesson’s phone today just by knowing the last four digits of his Social Security number.

The hacker called Verizon and impersonated Mckesson and changed his SIM (where a user’s phone number is stored) to another phone. Once transferred, the hacker was able to bypass the two-factor authentication Mckesson had set up on his Twitter account (@deray), two email addresses, and his phone.

Since learning of the hack, Verizon has said it “has other safeguards in place” to prevent the same issue happening in the future.

I was hacked today: my Twitter account, two email addresses, & my phone. It was not due to passwords, they hacked my phone account itself. — deray mckesson (@deray) June 10, 2016

At 10:31 am, someone called @verizon impersonating me and successfully changed my SIM & unsuccessfully attempted to change my phone number. — deray mckesson (@deray) June 10, 2016

By calling @verizon and successfully changing my phone’s SIM, the hacker bypassed two-factor verification which I have on all accounts. — deray mckesson (@deray) June 10, 2016