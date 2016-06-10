Hackers broke past DeRay Mckesson’s two-factor verification protections by stealing his phone number

A hacker was able to gain access to Deray Mckesson’s phone today just by knowing the last four digits of his Social Security number.
The hacker called Verizon and impersonated Mckesson and changed his SIM (where a user’s phone number is stored) to another phone. Once transferred, the hacker was able to bypass the two-factor authentication Mckesson had set up on his Twitter account (@deray), two email addresses, and his phone.
Since learning of the hack, Verizon has said it “has other safeguards in place” to prevent the same issue happening in the future.
I was hacked today: my Twitter account, two email addresses, & my phone. It was not due to passwords, they hacked my phone account itself.
At 10:31 am, someone called @verizon impersonating me and successfully changed my SIM & unsuccessfully attempted to change my phone number.
By calling @verizon and successfully changing my phone’s SIM, the hacker bypassed two-factor verification which I have on all accounts.
Today I learned that it is rather easy for someone to call the provider & change your SIM. The hacker got the account verification texts.
I’d realized that my phone had been hacked & separated from the actual phone number when the web only routed here: pic.twitter.com/zwYygVfbYy
The staff from @twitter were incredibly helpful once alerted and helped to both delete some of the hacked tweets and give me back access.
They simply needed to last four digits of my social security number to gain full access to my @verizon account. https://t.co/EHTJhkTQE3
The hacker got access by changing my SIM which redirected texts, then resetting my passwords to trigger two-factor authentication. Intense.
They didn’t need the passwords up front. They changed the SIM, reset the passwords, got the codes, reset passwords. https://t.co/oAT8MmjgnE
