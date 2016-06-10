Jeff Han won’t be exploring the future of user interfaces at Microsoft

The computer scientist first gained fame for a mind-blowing TED talk , then formed a touch-screen computing startup called Perceptive Pixel, which he sold to Microsoft. His team then created the Surface Hub, an ambitious, Windows-powered conference room computer, which I wrote about a year ago .

But now Han—along with a bunch of other Microsoft employees—has left to form a company called PerceptiveIO. As ZDNet’s Mary Jo Foley reports, details on the new startup’s plans are scarce, but they involve hardware, software, and new approaches to man-machine interaction. Which certainly sounds like Han.

Since I wrote about Surface Hub, Microsoft delayed the device and raised its price. It’s now shipping, but apparently remains a version 1.0 sort of product. It’ll be interesting to see how it evolves, especially now that its creator won’t shape its future.

For old times’ sake, here’s a photo I took of Han admiring a Surface Hub in the factory Microsoft built outside Portland to produce the gadget.