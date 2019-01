Bloomberg is reporting that Intel has won a contract to provide the LTE modem chips for some new iPhones. The modems will go in the AT&T version, and some overseas versions, of the iPhone 7, which is expected this fall.

The story was first reported on VentureBeat here, here, and here. What Bloomberg did not report is that the Intel 7360 modem could be just a beachhead to a far bigger role for Intel (working with Apple on the phone’s processor chipset) in future iPhones.