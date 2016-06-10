“The market is juicy:” Sequoia VC on the flood of capital into health insurance startups 

I agree that it’s speculative, but the market is juicy and the current players aren’t well liked. When Silicon Valley sees employers and consumers not happy with the status quo, we get excited. But on the flip side, I recognize that what Aetna, Anthem and the rest do isn’t easy. It takes a lot of capital requirements. I’m personally more bullish on the Medicare Advantage market than the individual market, where it’s very hard for any company to make money.