Yes, Citigroup is actually suing AT&T for saying “thankyou”

In a federal lawsuit that has the majority of the population without law degrees scratching their heads, the financial giant claims that the phone company’s use of “thanks” and “AT&T thanks” in a customer loyalty program “infringed on its trademark rights” to the phrase “thankyou,” reports Reuters .

Citigroup basically says that it’s been using “thankyou” to promote its reward programs since 2004 and that the “AT&T thanks” program launched last week will confuse customers. (Memo to Citigroup: The use of “thankyou” in the above story and headline was just intended to describe your lawsuit and not to steal your unique turn of phrase. This is New York—I never thank anybody for anything.)