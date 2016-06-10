Google’s Eric Schmidt thinks Musk and Hawking are wrong about AI danger

Google’s executive chairman Eric Schmidt says Elon Musk and Stephen Hawking don’t quite know what they’re talking about when it comes to artificial intelligence. Both Musk and Hawking have been notably cautious about the future of AI, with Musk suggesting that it could be more dangerous than nuclear weapons, and Hawking going a step further to suggest that it could ultimately end mankind.

During the Brilliant Minds conference in Stockholm this week Schmidt said: “In the case of Stephen Hawking, although a brilliant man, he’s not a computer scientist. Elon [Musk] is also a brilliant man, though he too is a physicist, not a computer scientist.”

Those thoughts seems to contradict the findings of researchers with Google DeepMind. The AI research group recently suggested that bots may eventually learn to interfere with humans, they suggest creating a “big red button” to turn off AI, preventing them from fighting back.

[Photo: Flickr user Fortune Live Media]