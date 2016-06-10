How Snapchat, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp will grow through 2020

Snapchat isn’t likely to overtake Facebook Messenger as the top messaging app any time soon, according to a new forecast from eMarketer. The report predicts the U.S. growth of three major messaging apps: Snapchat, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp (which is owned by Facebook). According to eMarketer’s data, more than 40% of all Americans (139.2 million people) will use Facebook Messenger by 2020. Snapchat, however, won’t break 100 million users in the U.S., and WhatsApp’s American user base will remain around 20 million, the report finds.