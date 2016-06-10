Apple plans to sell excess solar energy generated at its new campus

The company expects to trade on the energy market the excess electricity generated by the hundreds of solar panels it’s installing on the roof of its new campus in Cupertino, California. The plan was revealed in a filing by subsidiary Apple Energy LLC with the U.S Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, reports 9to5Mac.

Though Apple is not planning to move into Apple Campus 2 until next year, it can start selling the energy starting this August. Last year, Apple invested $850 million in a 1,300-acre solar farm in Monterey County to provide energy for its offices, retail stores, and a data center in the state.