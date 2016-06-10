This is the photo that prompted officials to ask questions about Hillary Clinton’s email use

That famous photo of then-Secretary of State Clinton using her BlackBerry, which went viral on social media in 2012, was the clue that raised questions about her email use.

When Clarence Finney, a recordkeeping official at the State Department, saw the photo, he began to look into whether Clinton still did not have a State.gov email account, an official testified at a deposition this week. Finney had been told at the start of her tenure that Clinton wouldn’t be using an official account and the fact that she still wasn’t using one at least two years later prompted him to make the inquiries, reports Politico. [Photo: AP Photo, Kevin Lamarque, Pool, File]