Etsy passed another milestone in its push to create a more diverse company . Peggy Smyth, the U.S. CFO for National Grid, was elected to Etsy’s board at the annual stockholders’ meeting yesterday.

With that, Etsy became one of very few publicly traded companies (and one of the only publicly traded tech companies) to achieve gender parity on its board. Right now, women hold 19.2% of board seats at S&P 500 companies in the U.S, according to Catalyst Research.