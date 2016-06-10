advertisement
Morning intelligence

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

• President Obama is officially supporting Hillary Clinton for president, while former Sen. Bob Dole gave a lukewarm endorsement to Donald Trump

Twitter is locking “millions” of accounts after some 32 million usernames and passwords appeared to be up for sale on the dark web. 

• The World Health Organization warned that people in countries affected by the Zika virus should consider postponing pregnancy to avoid having babies with birth defects.

• Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference begins Monday in San Francisco. Here’s what we expect to learn about iOS 10, Apple Music, and more. 

