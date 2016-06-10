As 32 million logins appear for sale on the dark web, Twitter begins locking accounts

Soon after news that up to 32 million Twitter login details had been put up for sale on the dark web, Twitter announced that it has begun locking “millions” of accounts, reports the Verge. In a blog post published today, the company says it is confident that Twitter’s own servers were not hacked (unlike LinkedIn’s and MySpace’s were reported to have been):
The purported Twitter @names and passwords may have been amassed from combining information from other recent breaches, malware on victim machines that are stealing passwords for all sites, or a combination of both. Regardless of origin, we’re acting swiftly to protect your Twitter account.
Users who have had their accounts locked have already been sent emails regarding how to reset their user information, the company says.
In light of recent events, learn more about account security on Twitter and what we’re doing to keep yours safe. https://t.co/Hug5cLr6r8
— Twitter (@twitter) June 10, 2016