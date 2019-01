The thieves have attacked the same Upper West Side Apple retail store in New York City twice so far by entering the store dressed in the blue Apple Retail employee shirt and then making their way to the company’s storage drawers to stuff iPhones down their shirts, reports the New York Post. As the main thief steals the phones, accomplices keep a lookout and distract the real retail employees. So far, the thieves have stolen 67 iPhones worth over $50,000.