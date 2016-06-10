Federal regulators say Tesla’s repair policies are “troublesome”

The electric car company has come under fire by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for allegedly making customers sign confidentiality agreements in exchange for having the suspension on their Model S cars fixed, the New York Times reports. The confidentiality agreement also released Tesla from any liability and waved the customer’s right to file legal proceedings against the company.
“The agency immediately informed Tesla that any language implying that consumers should not contact the agency regarding safety concerns is unacceptable, and NHTSA expects Tesla to eliminate any such language,” a NHTSA spokesperson told the Times.
[Image: Tesla]