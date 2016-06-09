Soon, you may never have to wait for an Uber again 

Contrary to what CEO Travis Kalanick said just nine months ago, Uber is now allowing users to book rides ahead of time. Though the feature will eventually be available to all users, the company is first rolling it out to UberX users in Seattle, who will be able to schedule rides up to 30 days in advance.
During a Salesforce conference in September, Kalanick dismissed the idea of booking rides beforehand. “We want to be so reliable that you don’t have to schedule rides,” he said. But as Uber told the WSJ, users were clamoring for the feature—and it certainly helped that Lyft recently introduced a similar scheduling option.