AT&T released its first detailed diversity report 

AT&T claims to have been intentional about diversifying its ranks for more than 45 years. But this is the first year the telecom giant published this level of detail about its employees. Among a global staff of 272,000, 33% are women and 42% are people of color.
While the company touts an 11% increase in participation of its employee resource groups (nonprofits that provide support, advocacy, education, mentoring to women, LGBT, veterans and others), they still have a long way to go to achieve equal representation.