Lenovo rolls out new Moto Z and Moto Z Force smartphones, and “Moto Mods” snap-ons

After commenting smartphones all look and act the same, Lenovo CEO Yang Yuanqing unveiled a couple of rather normal looking smartphones–the Moto Z and Moto Z Force–but also announced a “mod” program that allows Z owners to snap things like battery packs and projectors to the back of their phones.

Moto Z Force has an unbreakable screen, Lenovo says, and both the new phones have a 15-hour battery life. The main selling point of the phones is how fast the battery charges. The company said the battery charges up to 50% in just 15 minutes.

Some examples of the mods that can be snapped to the back of the phones include the JBL(R) SoundBoost speaker, the Moto Insta-Share Projector, the Power Pack (which instantly adds 22 hours of life to the phone).

The Moto Z will be available exclusively through Verizon this summer (an audible groan came from the crowd here at Lenovo Tech World with this news). The phones will become available through more carriers this fall, and the Moto Mods program will launch then, too.